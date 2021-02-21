Sex Racket Busted In Bhadrak, 4 Women Rescued

Bhadrak: Police claimed to have busted a sex-racket in Bhadrak district. According to available information, cops raided a house in Dagamunda area in the district suspecting that a flesh trade was being run here.

While women were residing at a rented house, men used to visit the house frequently.

As per reports, while four women were rescued, two men were detained in connection with the incident. The two arrested men will be forwarded to court, police sources said.

It is alleged that the women were being forced into prostitution. According to police, for the past few days, there were reports of continuous illegal activities here.