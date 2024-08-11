Severe Tooth Loss Linked to Higher Risk of Heart Disease, Study Warns

Severe tooth loss, commonly occurring in old age, is not merely a dental issue but is also associated with an increased risk of death from stroke or heart disease. Numerous studies have identified a correlation between the loss of one or more teeth and a heightened risk of cardiovascular and heart diseases.

Poor oral health is recognized as a risk factor for various heart diseases. While it may seem unlikely, it is plausible that poor oral hygiene or tooth loss could allow harmful pathogens to invade the gums, leading to infections that enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation, potentially impacting heart health. However, other factors such as smoking, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure also play crucial roles in the risk of heart disease.

Consequently, it is challenging for researchers to confirm a definitive link between tooth loss and cardiovascular diseases. Some studies have found no connection, with the association between tooth loss and cardiovascular diseases vanishing when accounting for smoking in a 2018 analysis, while other research indicates a possible link.

Efforts to resolve these discrepancies include a new analysis that concentrates on severe tooth loss, compiling data from 12 previously published studies that monitored CVD and oral outcomes over periods ranging from three to forty-nine years.

Anita Aminoshariae, a dental researcher and endodontist at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, states, “Our findings clearly demonstrate that tooth loss is not merely a dental concern, but a significant indicator of mortality due to cardiovascular disease.”

The study indicates that individuals who have lost most or all of their teeth face a 66% increased risk of severe heart-related complications and a higher mortality rate from these conditions compared to those who have not lost any teeth or have only lost a few.

The correlation was more variable in the five studies focusing on individuals with fewer than ten teeth remaining than in those examining subjects with no remaining teeth. Nonetheless, the elevated risk of cardiovascular disease mortality for individuals who lost approximately 22 or more teeth was consistent.

The analysis incorporated 12 studies, all adjusted for age and smoking status, with 10 considering at least five additional factors linked to CVD risk. Even after accounting for these factors, the risk persisted, “confirming the impact of severe tooth loss on CVD mortality,” as written by Anita Aminoshariae and her colleagues in their paper published in the Journal of Endodontics.

While the analysis of observational studies highlights associations rather than direct causation, it implies that improving oral health could partially mitigate the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Aminoshariae and her team emphasize, “Therefore, the importance of preserving teeth and maintaining optimal oral health should not be overlooked.”