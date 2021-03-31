Severe Heatwave To Prevail In Odisha For Next 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: There will be no respite from scorching summer as the heatwave conditions will prevail in Odisha for the next two days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update.

According to the IMD, heat wave conditions prevailed at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha & South Interior Odisha. Baripada in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district recorded the highest temperature of 44.6°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it said.

It is followed by Talcher 42.7°C, Boudh 42.5°C, Jharsuguda & Bolangir 42.2°C, Titlagarh 42.0°C, Angul 41.9°C,

Sonepur 41.8°C, Nayagarh 41.7°C, Balasore and Hirakud 41.4°C and Sambalpur 41.3°C.

The IMD further said that, “An east west trough at mean sea level runs from East Uttar Pradesh to west Assam. Under influence of dry westerly winds prevailing in the lower levels and local heating & contraction of dry air near surface level, heat wave conditions most likely at many places with isolated severe heat wave at isolated places to prevail over the districts of north Interior and adjoining south interior and some districts of coastal Odisha during next two days.”

Detail Forecast of Maximum temperature and Heat wave warning as follows:

No large change in Maximum temperature (Day temperature) during next two days and thereafter it will fall gradually by 2-4°C over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be above normal by 4-6°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 2 days.

HEAT WAVE TO SEVERE HEAT WAVE WARNING

Day-1 to Day-2(Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 02.04.2021)

Orange warning (Be Prepared): Heat wave conditions at many places with severe heat wave at isolated

places most likely to prevail over the districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal Nuapada, Bolangir,

Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Impact and Action Suggested:

1) Heat illness symptoms likely to the people exposed to direct heat and doing heavy work. Also high health concern to vulnerable people (viz: infant, elderly and sick people)

2) Avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration.