Severe heatwave to continue in Odisha till June 18; Several places touch Mercury above 40° C

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions will continue till June 18 across Odisha, the IMD predicted on Friday.

The state is likely to remain in the grip of an extreme heatwave as the IMD has issued a fresh orange alert for a severe heatwave for several districts for the next three days. Many districts are expected to experience 5-7 degrees above normal temperature, the IMD warned.

“There is no possibility of significant change in day temperature for the next 3 days. There will be a slight fall thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 5-7 degree Celsius at a few places. Consequently, hot and discomfort weather is likely to continue,” the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted.

Bhubaneswar recorded 41.6 degree Celsius by 11.30 am today; Jharsuguda and Sambalpur log 43.4 degree and 42.4 degree respectively.