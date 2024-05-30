Severe Heatwave Grips Odisha; Mercury Soars To 47°C In Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across Odisha on Thursday with the mercury rising above 45°C at nine places in the state.

Jharsuguda was the hottest place with 47°C. Jharsuguda’s all-time record of May month was recorded at 48°C on 28 May 1998, making today’s temperature the sixth all-time high, informed IMD regional centre expert Uma Shankar Das.

Including Jharsuguda, nine places witnessed day temperatures above 45°C. The other places that recorded day temperatures of 45°C or above are Titlagarh at 46.5°C, Bargarh at 46.3°C, Sambalpur at 46.2°C, Malkangiri at 45.6°C, Sonepur at 45.6°C, Bhawanipatna at 45.5°C, Bolangir at 45.3°C and Hirakud at 45.2°C.

Maximum temperature(day temperature) is likely to rise by 2-3°C during the next 03 days and gradual fall by 2-4°C thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department informed.

Heatwave & Hot-humid weather conditions are likely over the districts of Odisha during

next 2-3 days, the IMD regional centre said.

Warnings for districts of Odisha:

Day-1 (30th May 2024)

Orange warning:-(Be Prepared)

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

1-Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of

Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Gajapati,

Ganjam, Khordha.

2- Warm Night conditions very likely to prevail over the districts

of Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, and

Jharsuguda

3- Hot & humid weather conditions very likely over the districts of

Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur,

Dhenkanal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam & Gajapati.

Day-2 & Day-3 (31st May & 1st June)

Yellow warning:-(be updated)

1-Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh,

Bolangir, Nuapada, Nawarangpur.

2- Warm Night conditions are very likely to prevail over the districts of

Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, and

Jharsuguda.

3- Hot & humid weather conditions very likely over the districts of

Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur,

Dhenkanal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam & Gajapati.