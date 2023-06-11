Severe Heat Wave To Prevail In Odisha For Next 3-4 Days

Bhubaneswar: The heat wave conditions are likely to continue in several places in Odisha for next 3-4 days.

Heat-wave to severe heat wave will prevail in many districts, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre tweeted.

The mercury level is likely to come down after four days, it added.

Mercury hovered around 40 degrees C at several places by 2.30 pm today. Jharsuguda and Sambalpur recorded 43.2 degrees C each by the time. State Capital Bhubaneswar also witnessed temperature of 41.8 degrees C by 2.30 pm.

No major change in maximum temperature will occur in next 4-5 days. The weather will mainly dry, IMD predicted.

People have been advised to not venture out at 11 am.

People were also asked to drink adequate water, wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and cover the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while coming out of the house in the daytime, they further added .

The monsoon usually arrives in Odisha by June 12. This year, it may get delayed as the Southwest Monsoon has hit Kerala late.