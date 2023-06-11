Severe Heat Wave To Prevail In Odisha For Next 3-4 Days

Bhubaneswar: The heat wave conditions are likely to continue in several places in Odisha for next 3-4 days.
Heat-wave to severe heat wave will prevail in many districts, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre tweeted.
The mercury level is likely to come down after four days, it added.
ଆଗାମୀ ୩ ରୁ ୪ ଦିନ ଦିନ ଯାଏଁ ରାଜ୍ୟର କିଛି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ ରୁ ଭୀଷଣ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମପ୍ରବାହ (Heatwave to #SevereHeatwave) ଲାଗିରହିବା ସମ୍ଭାବନା, ପରବର୍ତୀ ସମୟରେ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ସାମାନ୍ୟ ତଳକୁ ଖସିବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା pic.twitter.com/ARzFIGeuRJ
Mercury hovered around 40 degrees C at several places by 2.30 pm today. Jharsuguda and Sambalpur recorded 43.2 degrees C each by the time. State Capital Bhubaneswar also witnessed temperature of 41.8 degrees C by 2.30 pm.
No major change in maximum temperature will occur in next 4-5 days. The weather will mainly dry, IMD predicted.
ଆଜି ଦିନ ୨ ଟା ୩୦ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ରେକର୍ଡ ତାପମାତ୍ରା #ଝାରସୁଗୁଡା: ୪୩.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ#ସମ୍ବଲପୁର: ୪୩.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ#ହୀରାକୁଦ: ୪୨.୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ#ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ୪୧.୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଚାନ୍ଦବାଲି: ୩୯.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର: ୩୯ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପୁରୀ: ୩୬.୮ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର: ୩୬.୨ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ଗୋପାଳପୁର: ୩୬ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
ପାରାଦୀପ: ୩୪ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ
People have been advised to not venture out at 11 am.
People were also asked to drink adequate water, wear light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes, and cover the head with a cloth, hat, or umbrella while coming out of the house in the daytime, they further added .
The monsoon usually arrives in Odisha by June 12. This year, it may get delayed as the Southwest Monsoon has hit Kerala late.
