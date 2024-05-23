Severe Cyclonic Storm To Form In Bay Of Bengal By May 26 Evening: IMD

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach near the coasts of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh on May 26 as a severe cyclone, the IMD meteorologist Umashankar Das said on Thursday.

A well-marked low-pressure system existing in the Bay of Bengal to move northeastwards & concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24th. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Bay of Bengal by the 25th of May morning.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts by the 26th of May evening as a severe cyclonic storm. The weather office warned fishermen not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.

If the system develops into a cyclone, it will named Remal, which means ‘sand’ in Arabic. It is unlikely to have any direct impact on Odisha. There is, however, a forecast for light to moderate rainfall in many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Balasore district of Odisha from May 25 to 27.