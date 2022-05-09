Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani Expected To Weaken Gradually Into Cyclonic Storm: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani, over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal, moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 16 kmph through the morning ais expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the cyclonic storm Asani is very likely to move northwestwards till 10th May and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts.

Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours, it read.

The IMD has also predicted gale wind on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while for Tuesday onwards, it has also warned of squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on May 10; along Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast on May 11 and along Odisha and West Bengal coast on May 12.