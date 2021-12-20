Severe Cold Wave Conditions To Sweep These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Severe cold wave conditions are very likely to occur at various places of Odisha during the next 2-3 days, forecast the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

According to the Met department, Northwesterly/ northerly dry and cold wind at lower levels penetrating over Odisha and under its influence isolated cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely over some parts of inter and adjoining coastal districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days.

Forecast for Odisha during next five days:

Minimum Temperature forecast:

No large change in minimum temperature (Night temperature) during next 2-3 days, slight rise thereafter by 2-3 oC over the districts of Odisha. Minimum temperature will be below normal by 4 oC to 6 oC over the districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days.

WARNING

Day-1 (Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 21.12.2021)

Yellow Warning (Be prepared): Isolated Cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Sambalpur.

Impact:

1-An increased likelihood of various illnesses like running/ stuffy nose or nosebleed, Which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

2- Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold.

3-Livestock may be affected due to prolong exposure to cold

Action Suggested

Stay indoor during night

Do arrangement to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area

Avoid movement during night specially through two wheelers/ open cars

Take safety measures while using electrical and gas heating devices.

Day-2(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 21.12.2020 to 0830 Hrs IST of 22.12.2020)

Orange Warning (Be prepared)

Isolated Cold wave to Severe cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Kandhamal.

Impact:

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Isolated Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh,

Bolangir, Nuapada and Kalahandi.

Impact:

Day-3(Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 22.12.2020 to 0830 Hrs IST of 23.12.2021)

Yellow Warning (Be updated) Isolated Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal

Impact:

