Severe Cold Wave Conditions To Prevail Over Odisha During Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: Cold to severe cold wave is likely to engulf parts of Odisha over the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Several parts of the State have been reeling under a spell of severe cold wave over the last week.

The IMD’s regional centre in its daily weather report have also issued orange and yellow warnings for several places with suggestion to take precautions against the chilling winter.

Day 1 (valid upto December 22 morning)

Orange Warning: Isolated Cold wave to Severe cold wave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh.

Yellow Warning: Isolated Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Deogarh, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nabarangpur, Cuttack, Kalahandi and Bargarh.

Day 2 (valid from December 22 morning upto December 23 morning)

Orange Warning: Isolated Cold wave to Severe cold wave condition very likely prevail over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Bargarh.

Yellow Warning: Isolated Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts of Dhenkanal, Koraput, Kandhamal, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Nuapada, and Deogarh.

Day 3 (valid from December 23 morning upto December 24 morning)

Yellow Warning: Isolated Cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Angul, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Koraput, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kandhamal and Jharsuguda.