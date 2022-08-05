Several shops gutted in fire near Soro chhak in Balasore

Balasore: Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed after several shops were gutted in a major fire at Pakhara chowk in Soro block of Balasore district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in one of the shops and it later spread to a nearby eatery where two gas cylinders came in contact with the fire and exploded. The fire further spread to nearby shops.

On getting information, two fire engines from Soro rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames after around two and half hours.