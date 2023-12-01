Several schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat emails; Students evacuated

Bengaluru: More than 20 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats Friday morning through email, police said. The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises.

Police were immediately notified and have been searching the schools for any suspicious objects. Bomb disposal squads have been dispatched to all the schools that received the bomb threat, including ones in Whitefield, Koremangala, Basveshnagar, Yalahanka, and Sadashivanagar.

“We are verifying the source of the email. We are taking this seriously. I have informed the police to check this on priority,” Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar said.

While the calls appear to be a hoax, the police is taking no chances and is making every effort to trace the culprits responsible,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dyanand said.

“Certain schools in Bengaluru city have received emails today morning indicating ‘bomb threat’. Anti sabotage and bomb detection squads have been pressed into service to verify and ascertain. The calls seem to be hoax. Even then all efforts will be made to trace the culprits,” Bengaluru Police commissioner B Dyanand wrote on X.

In light of the bomb threat, one of the schools issued an advisory to parents.

“We are encountering an unexpected situation at school today. The school has received a security threat from unknown sources. As we hold the safety of our children at utmost priority, we have decided to disperse the students immediately,” the advisory read.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reassured parents on Friday, stating, “Precautionary measures have been implemented, and there’s no need for parents to panic.”

“The police will investigate, and I have directed them to do so. Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the police department,” Mr Siddaramaiah said.