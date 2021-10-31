Several Parts Of Odisha To Experience Rainfall Till Nov 5: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The (IMD) on Sunday informed that several parts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall till November 5.

Rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal in the next 24 hours, the IMD has said in a bulletin.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:-

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.11.2021)

Moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and at one or two places over the districts of NaBarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi.