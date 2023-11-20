Several Organisations Wish 5T Chairman VK Pandian For New Responsibility

Bhubaneswar: Various service associations, about 9, public and private organizations of the State today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and wished him for the new assignment.

Expressing happiness over his new responsibilities as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha, they said that the kind of hard work and the pace, at which he is working to fulfill Hon’ble Chief Minister’s dreams, is simply astounding. We have confidence in your ability to realize objectives of the transformation drive and we will support you in this endeavour’, they added.

Thanking the organisation members, the 5T Chairman said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is on a transformation drive to build a new Odisha. Together, we can see it coming. Together we can make this happen. Together we will realize the CM’s vision of new Odisha.

The Organisations which met the chairman are – Nikhila Odisha Madhyan Bhojan Pachaka & Pachika Mahasangha; Utkal Baptist Churches Association; Biju Patnaik Pharmacy Students Association; Agragaamee Agharia Society, Bhubaneswar; CMC Employee Union; Cuttack Marwari Samaj; Odisha Health Contractual Employees Federation and Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana Team.