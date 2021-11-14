Several Odisha Dists To Witness Rainfall Till Nov 19

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha might receive rainfall from tomorrow till November 19, informed the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional center.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin,“ low pressure area over south Andaman sea and adjoining Thailand coast moved slightly west-northwestwards and lay over central parts of Andaman sea at 5.30 am today. It persisted over the same region at 8.30 am. ”

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked over north andaman sea & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west–northwestwards across east-central & adjoining southeast BoB, concentrate into a depression over west-central BoB by November 17 and reach near south Andhra Pradesh coast around November 18, said the IMD.

Under the influence of this, light to moderate rain is likely to lash several parts of the state from tomorrow.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places over districts of south coastal Odisha with heavy falls at isolated places over the district of Gajapati and Ganjam.

Similarly, Light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places over districts of south Odisha with heavy falls at isolated places over the district of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.