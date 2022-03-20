Several Odisha Dists To Witness Rainfall From March 21: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued rainfall alert for several districts of Odisha from March 21.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, ” Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha on March 21.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha the next day, it said.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput on March 23.

It further informed that there will be no large change in maximum temperature (Day Temperature) during next 4-5 days over the districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea and east Equatorial Indian Ocean moved east-northeastwards and lay as a well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea today.

It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21.

Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near north Myanmar – southeast Bangladesh coasts on March 22, 2022.