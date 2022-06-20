Several Odisha Dists To Witness Rainfall For Next Five Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has predicted rainfall in several districts of the State for the next five days.

The IMD has also issued yellow warning in 13 districts.

According to the IMD, the alert has been sounded for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal.

People in these districts have been advised to move to safe place.

Earlier, in the day, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into most parts Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh today.

With this, heavy rainfall is expected in some parts of the State, the IMD further stated.