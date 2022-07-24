Several Odisha Dists To Witness Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days; SRC Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts of the State during the next two days.

This apart, the special commissioner have issued alert and advised people to move to safe places.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Low Pressure Area over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood, Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Jabalpur, Pendra Road, Bhubaneshwar and thence southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh now lies over southeast

Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards

with height, it added.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Odisha and at many places over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Sonepur.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri.

DAY-3 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 26.07.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 27.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner has also issued a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorm activity over the districts of Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Khurda including Bhubaneswar City, Cuttack, including Cuttack city, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Jaipur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Gajapati, and Gajapati, during the next hours.