Several Odisha Dists To Experience Rain In Next 24 Hrs: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rain or thundershower in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here forecasted in its mid-day bulletin.

The IMD further predicted shallow to moderate fog is also likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal in the next 24 hours.

Weather Forecast: Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.01.2022)

Shallow to moderate fog is also likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal in the next 24 hours.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 22.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 23.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 24.01.2022)

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri.