Several Odisha Dists Likely To Experience Light Rainfall Today

Bhubaneswar: The India Meterological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre here has predicted light rainfall for several districts of Odisha.

According to the latest bulletin by the IMD, light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

It further stated that shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Nayagarh and Khurda, tomorrow.

There will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 5 days, the weather agency added.