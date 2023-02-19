Several killed in Israeli raids on Syria’s Damascus: State media

Syria: At least five people have been killed, 15 wounded and several residential buildings damaged in Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital Damascus, Syrian state media reported.

The raids early on Sunday hit a building in central Damascus’s Kafr Sousa neighbourhood near a large, heavily guarded security complex close to Iranian installations, Reuters news agency said, citing witnesses.

Loud explosions were heard over a central area of the capital around 12.30am (2130 GMT Saturday), and the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Syrian air defences were “confronting hostile targets in the sky around Damascus”.

Citing a military source, SANA reported that five people had been killed, among them a soldier, along with “destruction of a number of residential buildings”.

“It caused damage to several civilian homes and material damage to a number of neighbourhoods in Damascus and its vicinity,” the army said in a statement.

Footage posted by state media showed that a 10-storey building was badly damaged in the attack, crushing the structure of its lower floors.

“The strike on Sunday is the deadliest Israeli attack in the Syrian capital,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based group that has a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Israel has not commented on the airstrikes which come more than a month after an Israeli missile attack hit the Damascus International Airport, killing four people, including two soldiers.