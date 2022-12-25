Several Killed In Fuel Tanker Explosion Near Johannesburg

Johannesburg: At least 10 people were killed while 40 others sustained serious injuries after a fuel tanker exploded in Boksburg, a South African city east of Johannesburg.

According to reports, the tanker, transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), was caught beneath a bridge close to a hospital and houses on Saturday morning.

Soon after which, Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames. However, the tanker exploded.

One of those injured was the driver who has been taken to hospital, said an official. He said the death count had risen to 10 from the nine reported earlier.

Of those injured, around half were in a serious condition while 15 others were seriously hurt but in a stable condition.

Six firefighters also suffered minor injuries, the official added.