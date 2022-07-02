Several killed as 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran; Quake also hits China’s Xinjiang region

Iran: At least three people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early on Saturday, state television reported.

“Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded,” Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran’s Gulf coast, told the television.

Iranian media put the strength of the quake at 6.1 while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted China’s Xinjiang region at 3:29 am on Saturday, according to National Center for Seismology.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake hit at 36.78 latitudes, 78.79 longitudes and with a depth of 10 km.