Several Israelis wounded in attack on bus in Jerusalem

Jerusalem: A gunman has opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding at least eight people, two of them critically, according to medics and the Israeli police.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday, as the bus carrying Israelis waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, a holy prayer site for Jews.

Israeli police said forces have been dispatched to the scene to begin investigations.

Israeli forces have pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

Meanwhile, there were reports that four people have been arrested, two of them women and they may be related to the suspect.

The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Last week, Israeli fighter jets launched air raids in Gaza targeting the Palestinian armed group, Islamic Jihad, after arresting one of its leaders in the occupied West Bank.