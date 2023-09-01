Several Injured In Group Clash Over Cricket Match, Mancheswar IIC Transferred

Bhubaneswar: Several people were injured and many houses were vandalized after two groups entered into a violent clash over a cricket match at Padmakesharpur village in Patia area of the state capital.

In the presence of the police, the village turned into a battleground for some time as the two groups hurled stones and beer bottles at each other in Padmakesharpur village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Even though the Mancheswar police station reached the spot, the situation remained tense. In the presence of the police, people were seen roaming and rioting with deadly weapons.

Such a situation in the outskirts of the state capital, points towards the ability of the Commissionerate police in maintaining law and order.

According to the information, on Rakhi Purnima, some boys of Talasahi and Majhisahi were playing cricket. During the match, a boy from Majhisahi got out, so he beat up a boy from Talasahi.

Following this both the groups clashed and the matter was calmed down in the presence of village elders. Though Mancheswar police station was aware of the incident, they took it lightly. But, today the matter again sparked a clash that turned violent.

On being asked, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said the attackers are being identified on the basis of video footage and action will be taken soon.

Mancheswar police officer transferred

In yet another latest development, Mancheswar police station IIC Sudhir Kumar Sahoo was suddenly transferred to Commissionerate Police headquarters on Friday evening.

Even though the police had prior information about the clash between the two groups in Padmakesharpur village, no action was taken. Therefore, strict action was taken against the police official. The senior sub-inspector of Mancheswar police station has been given charge until the new IIC joins.