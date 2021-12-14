Several Injured As Marriage Party Bus Overturns In Gajapati

Gajapati: Over 30 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Sebakapur village under Raygad block of Gajapati district.

According to sources, the bus was returning from Balipadar village under Polasara police limits of Ganjam district to Paralakhemundi. All the passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony in Paralakhemundi. However, the driver lost control over the wheels at a turning due to dense fog following which the vehicle turned turtle.

On being informed, police and fire brigade rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. All the injured were admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi. However, the driver has fled from the spot.