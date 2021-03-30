Several houses gutted, 5 injured in separate fire mishaps

Ganjam/Kendrapara: Several houses were gutted while five persons were injured in two separate fire mishaps reported from Odisha.

As per available information, at least 7 houses were burnt to cinders after a major fire breaks out at Kumutipadia area under Sorada police station in Ganjam district. On being informed, fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

In another incident, five persons were injured after a fire engulfed nearly eight houses in Imambadi area of Kendrapara district. Reportedly, all the injured have been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.