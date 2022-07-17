Several Houses Damaged As Landslide Hits Gajapati’s Jangiditul

Gajapati: A major landslide incident has been reported at Jangiditul village under Badakalakote panchayat of Gajapati district.

Several houses were badly damaged in the landslide. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Following the incident, the Odisha Fire Services Department personnel and other administrative officials have reached the spot to carry out necessary rescue operations.

Several areas of the State have been reporting heavy rainfall leading to flooding and inundation of low-lying areas since Tuesday.