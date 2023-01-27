Several Celebs Attend Saraswati Puja At Anurag Basu’s House; See Pics

New Delhi: Director Anurag Basu hosted a Saraswati puja on Thursday on the occasion of Basant Panchami. It was attended by several celebs including Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa, Kartik Aaryan, Abhishek Bachchan to Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Anurag Basu shared several pictures from the puja on Instagram and captioned it, “Our 29th Saraswati Pujo! New friends, old friends, same fun.”

