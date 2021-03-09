Several Banks To Remain Closed From March 13-16; Know More

New Delhi: Bank branches will remain closed on account of holidays and the upcoming proposed strike by banking associations in March. However, mobile and internet banking services will remain uninterrupted.

Reportedly, several bank unions have called for a two-day strike starting March 15, to protest against the proposed privatisation of banks.

Following this, banks will be closed for a two-day strike on March 15 (Monday) and March 16(Tuesday), while the previous two days March 13 is a second Saturday while March 14 is a Sunday. So, at a stretch some bank branches might remain closed for 4 days.

All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation Federation of Canara Bank Employees’ Congress (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) , All India Nationalised Bank Officers’ Federation Canara Bank Officers’ Association (Regd.) (AINBOF) are among the bank unions that have given a call for strike against the proposed privatization of two state-owned lenders by the government.