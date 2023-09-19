SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN Announces Comeback Date With 1st Teaser For “SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN”

By Pragativadi News Service
Seoul: K-pop group SEVENTEEN officially announced the date and details for their highly-anticipated comeback next month.

The group will be returning with their 11th mini album, “SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN,” on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST.

 

