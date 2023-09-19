SEVENTEEN Announces Comeback Date With 1st Teaser For “SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN”
Seoul: K-pop group SEVENTEEN officially announced the date and details for their highly-anticipated comeback next month.
The group will be returning with their 11th mini album, “SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN,” on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST.
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 11th Mini Album 'SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN'
🎼 2023.10.23 6PM (KST)
🎼 2023.10.23 5AM (ET)#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#SEVENTEENTH_HEAVEN pic.twitter.com/Ifd0kIzkeJ
— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) September 19, 2023
