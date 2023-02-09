Seven Workers Die Of Suffocation In Oil Factory In AP’s Kakinada

Amaravati: At least seven workers died of suffocation while they were cleaning a tanker in an oil factory in G Ragampeta in Peddapuram mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Vechangi Krishna, Vechangi Narasimham, Vechangi Sagar, Korathadu Banji Babu, Karri Rama Rao, Kattamuri Jagadeesh and Prasad.

According to reports, the workers, who all joined the job 10 days ago, had entered a large oil container in the industrial oil factory in Peddapuram to clean it but started suffocating and fell unconscious.

It is suspected that toxic gases might have caused the deaths.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.