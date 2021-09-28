Seven villages in Kotia cut-off from mainland as bridge washes away in flood

Pottangi: Heavy rains caused by Cyclone Gulab in Koraput has left a trail of destruction in the district with seven villages in Kotia Panchayat have been cut off from the mainland after floodwater washed away Madakar bridge.

As per reports, floodwater washed away a part of the bridge that connects around seven villages of the controversial Kotia panchayat. Floodwater flowed above 10 feet over the bridge cutting off road connectivity.

As a result, as many as seven villages- Madakar, Barnapadu, Phatusineri, Phagunasineri, Daliamba, Mohipani and Haramandangi have been cut-off the mainland leaving scores of people in distress.