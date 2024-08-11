Seven Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Odisha’s Basudevpur

Bhadrak: In a crackdown on suspected illegal immigration, seven individuals believed to be Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by villagers in Basudevpur of Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The suspects were questioned by locals after they failed to provide satisfactory answers about their identity and address. Following this, the police were alerted and the individuals were detained for further questioning.

According to the Odisha police, a three-tier security system is in place along the state’s 480-km-long coastline, comprising the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Odisha Marine Police.

The detention comes as part of a broader effort to identify and address illegal immigration in the region. Government sources report that a total of 3,740 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified in seven districts of Odisha.