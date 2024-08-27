Seven students of Fatehpur Medical College expelled after freshers’ injuries

Lucknow: Seven students from Fatehpur Medical College were expelled from their hostel on Tuesday after an incident that resulted in two freshmen being hospitalized with injuries.

Principal RP Singh mandated the expulsion of the following students: Satyam Barnwal, Sohrab Ali, Akshat Singh, Abhishek Tyagi, Parth Sen, Lakshya Bhaskar, and Akash Yadav. Singh pointed to severe indiscipline and the disturbance of campus peace as the grounds for expulsion. He characterized the event as a fight rather than ragging, stating the students would remain expelled until further notice.

Freshmen Akshat Kumar and Sanyam Kumar, newly admitted to the college, are currently under medical care at the hospital. While the complaint lodged by the students did not specifically cite ragging, it did suggest an assault took place. Sources claim the freshmen were targeted after resisting ragging by senior students.

The injured freshmen were found by other students in the hostel, who quickly took them to the district hospital. Dr Rajesh Kumar, who leads the trauma centre there, verified that both students were admitted with injuries on Monday night and are now receiving treatment.

Despite this, the injured students have reported to the media that the attack was part of ragging. The expelled students have been prohibited from returning to the hostel until further notice.