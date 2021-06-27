Seven Rules Every Diabetic Patient Needs To Follow

New Delhi: Diabetes is a serious disease. Following your diabetes treatment plan takes a round-the-clock commitment. But your efforts are worthwhile. Careful diabetes care can reduce your risk of serious — even life-threatening — complications. Here are some tips on how you can gain control over your sugar levels and stay healthy even with a diabetic condition.

Check your blood sugar levels regularly

For a diabetic patient, it is the blood sugar levels that reveal whether he/she has either high amounts of blood sugar (hyperglycemia) or low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia) in the blood. Both are extremely dangerous.

The best way to check your blood sugar levels at regular intervals is to have a glucometer at hand. Get your HbA1C checked twice a year. HbA1C (Haemoglobin A1C) is a simple blood test that measures how well your diabetes is managed over time.

Be regular with your medication

Adherence to the prescribed medication at the recommended amount and schedule is important for having good diabetic control. Missing medication can increase your risk of suffering from several diabetes-related health complications.

Look after your kidneys

One of the most serious consequences of diabetes is renal or kidney failure. Another common complication is chronic kidney disease (CKD).5 The best thing you can do for your kidneys is to eat right and drink plenty of water.

Control your cholesterol levels

Diabetes tends to lower “good” cholesterol levels and raise triglyceride and “bad” cholesterol levels, which increases the risk for heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol also leads to a common complication of diabetes known as diabetic dyslipidemia which may result in clogged arteries and coronary complications. Ideally, stay away from a diet high in saturated and trans fats which raise your LDL cholesterol.

Eat right & exercise regularly

Your food choices matter a lot when you’ve got diabetes. Some are better than others.9 Eat something every 2½ to 3 hours and main meals no longer than 4 – 5 hours apart. Eating meals and snacks at consistent times help keep your blood glucose levels within the target range.9 Include low GI foods like whole wheat, brown rice, oats, etc. in every meal. Avoid refined cereal products like white bread, noodles, white rice, etc. as they can raise blood sugar levels.9,10 Getting regular physical exercise is equally important to maintain normal blood sugar levels. But check your blood sugar levels before and after exercise and avoid exercising if your blood sugar levels are too high or too low.

Shed those extra pounds

Obesity is one of the most crucial mitigating factors of diabetes. Obesity also causes your cholesterol levels to skyrocket, increasing the chances of heart disease.