Seven Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Koraput

Koraput: Police have seized a huge cache of ganja in Semiliguda tehsil of Koraput district late last night.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid near Nuaput River and seized around 700 kilograms of ganja packed in 31 sacks and seized it. However, the smuggler managed to escape from the spot.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 75 lakh, said a police official.

According to preliminary reports, it was learnt that the contraband was being prepared for smuggling to other states.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.