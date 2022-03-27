Seven Places In Odisha Record 40 degrees Celsius or above, Sambalpur Hottest

Bhubaneswar: As many as seven cities in Odisha recorded maximum day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above and Sambalpur turned out to be the hottest place in the state with 40.8 degrees Celsius, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Baripada and Talcher recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Jharsuguda, Hirakud, and Bolangir recorded 40.4 degrees Celsius followed by Boudh (40.5 degrees Celsius) and Sambalpur (40.8 degrees Celsius).

Besides, maximum day temperature remained below 40 degrees Celsius in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack with 38.4 degrees Celsius and 37.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Regional Met Centre, in it evening bulletin, said that there will be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days. “It will be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha during next 4-5 days,” the bulletin read.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours:

Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 38°C and 25°C respectively.