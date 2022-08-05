Seven Odisha Dists To Witness Rainfall In Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has issued rainfall alert for seven districts across the state.

The alert has been sounded for Khordha, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Jajpur, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur over some parts of the districts like Khordha, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Jajpur, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack during the next three hours.

The weather agency has also issued yellow warning.

Following this, People in these areas have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and move to safer places accordingly.