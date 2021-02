Seven Odisha districts have border dispute with 5 states: Revenue Minister

Bhubaneswar: Seven Odisha districts have border problem with neighbouring states with five states, informed Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Sudam Marndi.

Marndi told the Odisha Assembly in response to a question raised by BJD MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy. Odisha has border dispute with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh over highest number of villages, the Minister added.

The Minister said as many as 21 villages of Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district have border dispute with Andhra Pradesh. The villages are Doliamba, Madkaru, Kotia, Uparsembi, Ganjeipadar, Sidivalsa, Dhulipadar, Ranasingi, Mahipani, Phatusinei, Phagunasineri, Paniki, Haramandangi, Tadivalsha, Solapguda, Konadora, Barnaguda, Arjuvalsa, Naredavalsa, Simageda and Duguasembi.

Marndi said ten villages of Balasore district have border disputes with West Bengal. The villages are Sahabajipur, Bilashpur, Gopalpur, Mankadia, Kuanrpur, Tatapada, Beherasahi, Praharajpur, Dakhinpraharajpur and Makrampur.

The Minister told the Assembly that Bankaanla, Purunapani, Bhurusani and Nuhamalia villages of Mayurbhanj have disputes with Bengal. Apart from it, Nuamalpada, the border village of Burjabahl, has dispute with Chhattisgarh.