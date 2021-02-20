Seven new COVID-19 positive cases detected, 8 cured in Bhubaneswar

Seven new COVID-19 positive
Bhubaneswar: As many as seven new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the seven new COVID-19 positive cases, one is a Quarantine Case ( linked with earlier positive cases) and six others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, eight persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 31,950 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 81 are active cases while 31,600 persons have recovered and 248 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

