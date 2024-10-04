Bastar: Seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region on Friday, according to a senior police official.

The confrontation began around 1 pm in the Abhujmaad forest on the border between Narayanpur and Dantewada districts during an anti-Naxal operation by a joint team of security personnel, the official stated.

Following the cessation of gunfire, the bodies of seven Naxalites and a collection of firearms, including an AK-47 and a self-loading rifle (SLR), were retrieved from the site of the encounter, he reported.

The official added that a search operation was ongoing in the region.

With this recent encounter, the number of Maoists eliminated by security forces in various engagements throughout the Bastar region, which includes seven districts such as Dantewada and Narayanpur, has reached 164 this year, the police reported.

