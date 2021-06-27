Seven Killed In Terrorist Attack In Somalia

Mogadishu: As many as seven people, including two soldiers, were killed and several others injured in a suicide car bomb attack at a town in central Somalia on Sunday.

According to one of the media reports of the country, Al-Shabab terrorists attacked the small town of Wisil, northwest of the port town of Hobyo.

Following this, five civilians and two soldiers were killed and several wounded.

“We confirm that al-Shabab militants suffered heavy losses during the fierce fighting today, we cannot identify the number of casualties on their side,” Ahmed Shire Falagle, minister of Information for Galmudug State, said.

Witnesses said the militants who have been fighting to topple the internationally-backed government, detonated a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) near a security camp at the start of the attack.