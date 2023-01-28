Seven Killed In Shooting Outside East Jerusalem Synagogue

Jerusalem: At least seven persons were shot dead at an east Jerusalem synagogue on Friday, Israeli police said.

According to reports, the incident happened in the city’s Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at about 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).

Police described the attacker as a “terrorist” and said he had been “neutralised”.

Israeli worshippers had gathered for prayers at the start of the Jewish Sabbath in a synagogue in the Jewish settlement and were leaving when the gunman opened fire.

Palestinian militant groups praised the attack, but did not say one of their members was responsible.