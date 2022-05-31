Seven Killed In Ambulance-Truck Collision In UP’s Bareilly

Lucknow: Seven persons were killed after an ambulance collided with a truck on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district today.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the victims included six members of a family from Pilbhit who were returning from Delhi in the ambulance after a check-up.

The ambulance first hit the road divider and then collided with the truck, resulting in the death of the driver and six other occupants of the vehicle.

Reportedly, the victims have all been identified and their family members were informed. Once they arrive, the bodies will be sent for post-mortem, police said.