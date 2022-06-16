Seven Killed After SUV Falls Into Well In MP’s Chhindwara

Bhopal: At least seven people were killed while three others were critically injured after an SUV they were travelling fell into a dry well in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district.

The deceased persons have been identified as residents of Lendagendi village.

According to reports, the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony.

The accident occurred late last night in Kodamau when the vehicle rammed into a bike. The driver then lost control and the car fell into the dry well.

Seven bodies were pulled out of the SUV after hours of rescue operations, while three were found injured.

The injured have been rushed to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, said sources.