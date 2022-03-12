Seven Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Shanties Of Delhi’s Gokulpuri Area

New Delhi: At least seven people were killed after a major fire broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area in Delhi early on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident came to fore at around 1 am. Soon, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

The Delhi Fire Services said thta fire had engulfed about 60 huts in the Gokulpuri area.

The fire was finally doused at around 4 am, and seven bodies were recovered from the spot, said additional deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Devesh Kumar Mahla.