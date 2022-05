Seven Injured In Road Mishap In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: At least seven persons were injured in a road mishap in the Rairangpur area of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Bijatala under Rural police station limits after a marriage procession vehicle turned turtle. Subsequently, seven persons sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

The injured persons were admitted to the hospital for immediate care.

More details are awaited.