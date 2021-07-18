Seven Injured In Bhadrak After Two Families Clash Over Land Dispute

Bhadrak: As many as seven persons were injured including two critically in a clash between two families in Kashipur village under Andola panchayat’s Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district on Sunday. Reportedly, all the injured have been hospitalised.

According to reports, Shankarshan Raul of Kashipur village reportedly built a road to his house on Saturday night. However, there was a scuffle between the two families when they questioned Shankarshan on Sunday morning alleging that the road was built on Divyasingha Mishra’s land.

The two families entered into a violent argument following which one, Samir Jena sustained injuries on his thy after being attacked with a spear. Besides, another Ranjan Behera, who was attacked with a machette, was admitted to Basudevpur Hospital for treatment in critical condition, but was rushed to Bhadrak DHH after first aid.

Shankarshan Raul, his wife Tanushree, and four other persons, who were slightly injured in the incident, have been discharged from Basudevpur Hospital after preliminary treatment.

After the incident, Nayakanidihi police reached Kashipur village and started investigation. Two separate cases have been registered at the Nayakanidihi police station based on the allegations.