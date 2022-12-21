Seven including 5 school students killed in Manipur bus mishap; relief announced

At least seven persons including, five school students, were killed and a dozen others were injured after the bus they were travelling in for their annual study tour met with an accident in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday morning.

The students belong to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School at Yairipok Top Chingtha in Imphal East district. Conditions of some other injured students are said to be serious and have been rushed to hospital in Imphal. A teacher and a warden are also among the deceased, Manipur officials said.

According to reports, the group was on their way to Khoupum in Noney district for a study tour when the bus skidded off while taking a turn on the Bishnupur-Khoupum road (Old Cachar Road), nearly one kilometer before reaching their destination, at around 11.30 am.

There were 47 people including students and staff of the school in the bus. The students were first rushed to Bishnupur district hospital but were later taken to state capital Imphal for better treatment.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the family of each of the deceased while financial assistance between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh would be provided to the injured and the state government would also bear all treatment expenses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish over the death of students in the school bus accident in Manipur’s Noney district and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased from PMNRF (Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund).